Last Updated:

Juliette Binoche Reveals She Turned Down 3 Film Offers By Steven Spielberg; Here's Why

French star Juliette Binoche revealed she turned down the opportunity to work with master filmmaker Steven Spielberg not once but thrice.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Juliette Binoche, Steven Spielberg

IMAGE: AP


French star Juliette Binoche has revealed she turned down the opportunity to work with master filmmaker Steven Spielberg not once but thrice.

Binoche said Spielberg had approached her to star in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Schindler's List and Jurassic Park. But she was unable to take up any of the films sometimes due to professional commitments, sometimes due to personal reasons.

"I don't remember very well but Steven reminded me! The first time was for 'Indiana Jones 3' because I was doing 'The Lovers on the Bridge' with Leos Carax. The second time, for 'Schindler's List', I was pregnant, and then for the dinosaurs ('Jurassic Park'), I had already committed to 'Three Colors: Blue' (Krzysztof Kieslowski's film)," the actor told Variety.

READ | Bradley Cooper recalls 'amazing' time when Steven Spielberg hired him to direct ‘Maestro’

Binoche, known for films such as "Certified Copy", "The English Patient", "Chocolat", "Clouds of Sils Maria" and "High Life", said she wanted to work on "Jurassic Park".

"It would have been amusing to do 'Jurassic Park' to see how (Spielberg) makes the film, but at the same time, Spielberg is more of a men's director, like (Martin) Scorsese actually," she added.

Asked if she would still like to work with Spielberg or Scorsese, the Oscar winner gave a positive reply.

"Of course I would! Even if I find their approach to cinema to be very commercial, they have a fabulous technique which they own completely, and they're storytellers. But their films lack women," Binoche said.

READ | Drew Barrymore reveals plans to celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'E.T.' with Steven Spielberg

The actor was most recently seen in filmmaker Claire Denis' "Both Sides of the Blade". She also appeared in the HBO limited series "The Staircase", starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. 

READ | From Cooper to Spielberg, stars turn out for AFI Awards

(IMAGE: AP)

READ | Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw donate $1 million to Ukraine humanitarian relief
READ | Steven Spielberg says he won't make musicals after 'West Side Story'; recalls 'worst day'
First Published:
COMMENT