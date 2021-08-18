'Jungle Cruise': Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson’s Underwater Stunt Scenes EXPLAINED

Jungle Cruise, released this year on July 30, became one of the highly loved movies of all time and is still being enjoyed by audiences worldwide. As one of the thrilling underwater stunt scenes from the film featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt created a buzz among the fans, the man behind the action recently opened up about the making.

How Jungle Cruise filmed Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson’s underwater stunt scenes?

According to the reports by Variety, Jungle Cruise cinematographer, Ian Seabrook revealed how it took them less than two weeks to film the sequences and added that it required two water tanks at Blackhall Studios in Atlanta, one for the boat and another tank to shoot the underwater sequence. “The sequence was shot in two bits – one where they jump into the water, and the camera is on the surface of the water. There was a techno-crane circling around them, and I stayed out of that shot,” adds Seabrook.

He further revealed how there was an intake valve at the backend of the tank and added that he was told by the coordinator to stay away from it because the vacuum of that was so powerful that it would suck him underwater.” “so we stayed well away from there,” he added.

Ian Seabrook also talked about how Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt performed a lot of underwater sequences and recalled, “We were shooting a lot of things concurrently with the main unit, and Emily and Dwayne are in almost every scene, so it was difficult to get them to come over and take that time. But Emily was spectacular in her underwater scenes. There was no regulator there for her.”

Stating further, Seabrook stated that as the camera needed to be in sync with the set, he initially thought about attaching the camera with the set, however, that didn’t happen. “I said I would hold on to the camera. They lifted the set out with a crane – at the end of that sequence. Underwater, the camera in the housing has some weight to it, but when you lift that, that water pressure and weight became extreme,” he explained. While signing off, he even mentioned that he had to maintain the shot while holding the camera ready for the set to rise. He then talked about how pulling off his underwater cinematography didn’t need him to just be in heart shape, but still took a physical each year to give the audience some stunning underwater action sequences.

IMAGE: JUNGLE CRUISE INSTAGRAM

