'Jurassic World: Dominion' Trailer: First Glimpse Of Chris Pratt-starrer Out; Watch

The much-awaited trailer of Jurassic World: Dominion was released by its makers on Thursday and gave fans a glimpse into the thrilling Chris Pratt-starrer. The film is set to release on 10 June 2022, and the two minutes 51-second trailer gave fans an idea of the storyline the film would follow.

Jurassic World: Dominion marks the third film in the Jurassic World series and is set in the present-day, about four years after the event that took place in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World: Dominion trailer out

Jurassic World: Dominion is all about what happens when the Jurassic World theme park is destroyed and genetically engineered dinosaurs are sent into the midst of humans. The short trailer saw several dinosaurs roaming the earth as they flew and swam. Laura Dern's character, Dr Ellie Sattler can be heard saying, “Human and dinosaurs can’t coexist. We created an ecological disaster,” in the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer.

The clip saw the stars of the film, including Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, DeWanda Wise, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda and returning members of the Jurassic Park series including Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Watch the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer here:

The trailer also makes viewers wonder if humans and dinosaurs will coexist on earth, or if the human species will become extinct. The trailer of the movie also included some information of its plat that read, "Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures."

Chris Pratt had earlier announced that DeWanda Wise had been roped in as his co-star and he called her 'great and powerful' presence as he introduced her to his fans and followers. He shared a still from the film with her and wrote, "Cannot wait to share the silver screen with the great and powerful @dewandawise as she makes an entrance you will never forget. Blessed. Humbled. Grateful. #jurassicworld #jurassicworlddominion #LetsBringItHome (sic)"

(Image: @prattprattpratt/Instagram)