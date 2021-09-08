'Justin Bieber: Our World' To Release Globally On Amazon Prime Video; See Release Date

The fans of the prolific Grammy winner American artist, Justin Bieber will be delighted to hear the news about his upcoming movie, Justin Bieber: Our World. Amazon Prime Video recently teased the fans with his upcoming movie and unveiled the release date. The OTT platform even revealed that the movie will showcase ‘a musical career that spans a lifetime.’

Amazon Studios are all set to release the award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner’s Justin Bieber: Our World globally in October 2021. As per PR inputs, the documentary will showcase the global superstar, Justin Bieber’s life and his first full concert in three years. The film will be bankrolled by Ratner’s OBB Pictures, Bieber Time Films, and Scooter Braun Films while it will be premiered in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on October 8.

Justin Bieber: Our World to Premiere Worldwide on Amazon Prime Video in October

Justin Bieber: Our World will take the viewers backstage, onstage, and into the private world of the musical star as he prepares for his concert, “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber.” The film will follow Bieber and his team in the month leading up to the show, as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols. It will also capture personal, self-shot moments between Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

Stating further about the upcoming movie, Justin Bieber said, “Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me,” said Bieber. “Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

On the other hand, Michael D. Ratner, the director of the film expressed his delight in collaborating with Bieber again and stated, “I couldn’t be prouder of our continued partnership with Justin as well as the SB Films team and the collaborative effort by all to make this project possible. Amazon Studios is the ideal partner to share this inspiring and feel-good film on a global scale. Make sure to watch it with the volume maxed out.”

“Justin Bieber: Our World is a raw and unprecedented snapshot of Justin and those closest to him during a pivotal time in his life and career,” stated Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Filmmaker Michael D. Ratner has beautifully captured Justin’s spirit through rare moments both on and off stage. We are excited to invite Bieber fans around the world to experience what is a truly intimate portrayal of one of the world’s most iconic musicians" said Jennifer Salke.

IMAGE: AP