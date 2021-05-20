Justin Bieber Posts Pic In Dreadlocks After Facing Backlash For Cultural Appropriation

Justin Bieber is still rocking his controversial dreadlocks. In April, the Peaches singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself sporting dreadlocks. The picture went viral in no time and many fans jumped in to call out the singer. Even after facing severe criticism for his new hairstyle, Justin Bieber posted a new picture of himself with his godkids on Instagram.

Justin Bieber shows off dreadlocks after facing severe criticism

Social media has given people a platform to share their opinions about various issues. Many people most importantly celebs have been called out for their misbehaviour towards others and for many other reasons via social media. Recently, Canadian singer Justin Bieber was called out for cultural appropriation after he sported dreadlocks.

But it seems like Justin Bieber has chosen to continue to sport his new hairdo. In his latest Instagram post, Justin Bieber posed for a few pictures with his Goddaughter Jiselle and his Godson Lil Jas. Along with the pictures, Justin wrote, “My beautiful Goddaughter Jiselle and Godson Lil Jas. I love you two so much. So Lucky to be in your life!”. Take a look at Justin Bieber’s Instagram post below.

Talking about facing backlash for his dreadlocks, the entire ordeal went down on April 26. In his Instagram post, Justin Bieber shared a selfie of himself flaunting the dreadlocks. The backlash to his Instagram post was instant and hence the picture went viral in no time. While many Instagram users criticized him for sporting the hairstyle some fans jumped to his defence.

One such fan commented, “Making problems about a hairstyle and who is the owner and from what race. Only in America. You really think these types of stupid fights will help get black and white together? Get a grip and live, use your brain, respect each other no matter what color of skin or hairstyle or whatever, black and white should make colors together not grey”.

Another fan had a similar reaction to the backlash. She wrote, “Such strong racism in these comments. A hair style can be worn by ANY RACE. It isn’t claimed by just one. I think it looks good. People have been wearing dreads for GENERATIONS. Of all different races. It’s his life & he can do whatever he wants”. Take a look at all of these comments below.

IMAGE: JUSTIN BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM

