Justin Bieber Turns 29, Wife Hailey Bieber Shares PDA-filled Photos With 'best Friend'

Justin Bieber turned 29 today (March 2). On this special day, his wife Hailey Bieber dropped a series of PDA-filled photos to wish him. Alongside the candid throwback images, she also penned a sweet note for the Stay singer.

In one of the photos, Hailey could be seen kissing Justin. In the second photo, the Yummy singer hugged his supermodel wife and kissed her forehead. Hailey also shared a throwback photo from Justin's childhood where the Canadian singer looked adorable with a towel wrapped around his waist.

Sharing the mushy pictures on her Instagram handle, Hailey wrote, "29 never looked so good. Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. "

Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Hailey's surfaced, several celebrities took to the comments section and poured their heartfelt wishes. Corey Tenold wrote, "Happy birthday Justin." Jeremy Bieber penned, "U2 are incredible."

Rafael Portugal's comment became the highlight after he revealed that he had introduced the couple. He commented, "Am proud to have introduced you two. So glad it worked out!" RM Yet Drake wrote, "Love this. love is friendship set on fire."

'There's no one I would rather spend my life with': Hailey on Justin

In an interview with The Independent, Hailey Bieber told Justin Bieber that the most favourite part of their marriage is the companionship she shares with him.

She said, "My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she said, adding, "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019. The wedding took place in New York after a year-long engagement. In September 2022, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.