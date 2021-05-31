Justin Bieber's Sister Jazmyn Turns 13, Hailey Bieber Extends Wishes In A Special Post

Justin Bieber's sister Jazmyn Bieber celebrated her 13th birthday on May 30. As wishes were pouring in for the latter, sister-in-law, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable selfie image with the former. Wishing Jazmyn Bieber on her 13th birthday, Hailey Bieber penned, "Happy birthday my beautiful Jazmyn Bieber". The Victoria's Secret model added, "can't believe you're 13".

Justin Bieber's sister Jazmyn turns 13, Hailey Bieber sends love

Justin Bieber's wishes for his sister Jazmyn

Musician Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pics with his sister Jazmyn Bieber. In both these unseen throwback images, the sibling pair is seen napping and cuddling together. Sharing throwback pics with his baby sister, Justin Bieber also penned a note dedicated to the birthday girl. He wrote, "@jazmynbieber I love you so much! I feel so lucky to have you as a sister!". He further added, "I’m so proud of You! I’m always here for you. forever ! Happy birthday!".

Fans' reactions to Justin's post

Justin Bieber's fans and followers went gaga over the adorable post. One of the users wrote, "that’s so cute", while another added, "They grew up so fast". A fan comment read as "Awww I miss Jazzy as a baby, attending your concerts and all". An Instagram user commented, "I feel so old lol happy bday little Jazmyn! I bet you’re not so little anymore. Love you both". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Justin Bieber recently appeared during the most awaited reunion episode of Friends. The singer walked the ramp wearing one of the Friends' iconic outfits. Justin Bieber was spotted in Ross Geller's Halloween costume, the Sputnik. Here, Ross dresses as a potato with an antenna on his head. Friends' reunion premiered on May 27 on HBO Max and on ZEE5 in India. Besides the main cast, the special episode also featured stars David Beckham, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and Nicollette Sheridan.

