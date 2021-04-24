Justin Theroux On ‘sage Advice’ He Got From Jason Bateman While Dating Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s courtship and marriage was the talk of the town when they were together. In the midst of all the media whirl, it was their friend Jason Bateman who gave Theroux a piece of advice which the latter did take seriously. Read along and find out what it was.

Jason Bateman's advice to Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux is set to appear on Today with Willie Geist on April 25, 2021, and a snippet from the show was shared by the outlet. The actor opened up in detail about his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Anniston, which ended in 2017. He shared how their relationship gained massive media attention, also sharing advice that their friend Jason Bateman gave to him at the time.

Justin said, “Jason Bateman actually once gave me one of the most sage pieces of advice ever when all that was kind of going on”. Further revealing that Bateman said to him, “Look, in that side of the entertainment industry, a character is about to be born. And that character is you, but it's not you. That character is angry. That character has got a problem. That character is sweet. It's just this little soap opera that gets written in the margins. My advice is don't follow that guy's storyline”. Theroux then shared how that advice has kept him going, “It was a good piece of advice because I've stuck to it. That's the only way you can keep sane in all of that”.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston first started dating in 2011, followed by which they got engaged in 2012 and got married in 2015. However, just a couple of years later they announced to their fans and followers about parting ways, around the end of the year 2017. The former couple had then expressed that they were two best friends who did not want to stay as a couple. The two are still great friends, who are often seen celebrating occasions and vacationing together.

Promo Image Source: Shuttershock