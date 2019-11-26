Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright Hangout Picture Goes Viral

American singer Justin Timberlake and actress Alisha Wainwright recently made headlines after they were seen holding hands. On Sunday, Timberlake was photographed on a night out with Wainwright and a group of friends in New Orleans. The photograph along with a video went viral on social media and netizens started speculating things between the two.

The viral picture

👀 These pics of #JustinTimberlake getting cozy with his ‘Palmer’ co-star #AlishaWainwright at a bar in New Orleans have many people accusing him of cheating on his wife #JessicaBiel. Sources say it was an “innocent outing.” What do you think? 📸 The Sun pic.twitter.com/ZJKZ7XABmZ — The Daily Buzz (@dailybuzztv) November 24, 2019

In the video footage, Wainwright and Timberlake's seem to be holding hands.

According to a source who talked to the People's Magazine said the interactions between the singer and the actress was "completely innocent." They are shooting a movie together and they're cool about it, the source added.

A representative of Wainwright told the magazine that the duo are shooting for a film together and there is nothing sensational between them. Members of the cast and crew were all together.

Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright are starring in a movie Palmer together. Palmer is an upcoming American drama film, directed by Fisher Stevens and is reported to release in 2020.

After the candid picture went viral, social media was flooded with allegations of cheating. Most people referred to his popular song What Goes Around Comes Around that he wrote after singer Britney Spears reportedly cheated on him.

A Twitter user reacting to the picture wrote, "I'm gonna let these sit right here. Drunk or not, there was comfort level in Justin and his co-star touching each other (they were NOT filming). Plus, I wasn't aware society now thought holding hands w/someone not your spouse was totally innocent and OK. #JustinTimberlake."

I'm gonna let these sit right here. Drunk or not, there was comfort level in Justin and his co-star touching each other (they were NOT filming). Plus, I wasn't aware society now thought holding hands w/someone not your spouse was totally innocent and OK. #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/GyCagvhROf — WascallyWabit (@WabitWascally) November 24, 2019

Another user wrote, "Really didn't have you down as the adulterous type, especially after you made that song about when Britney cheated on you but then again what goes around comes back around doesn't it Justin? #JustinTimberlake."

Really didn't have you down as the adulterous type, especially after you made that song about when Britney cheated on you but then again what goes around comes back around doesn't it Justin? #JustinTimberlake — Natalie Edwards (@nataliusedwards) November 24, 2019

Justin Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel. The couple married in 2012 and the two have a four-year-old son together.

