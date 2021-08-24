K-pop Band BTS' V Beats Hrithik Roshan, Robert Pattinson As 'Most Handsome Man 2021'

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is undoubtedly one of the most loved members of the globally renowned K-pop septet. The Bangtan Boy enjoys a massive fan following globally. He has recently been featured in the Most Handsome Men in the World 2021 list by Besttopper.com. BTS' V has left behind the most popular Bollywood and Hollywood actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans and others.

BTS V becomes Most Handsome Man of 2021

BTS members are known for breaking records on various charts. They have won the hearts of millions of people across the globe. Adding a feather to the list is BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung. The K-pop idol has now officially become the Most Handsome Man in the World. He has beaten Hrithik Roshan, Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans, Noah Mills and others. Besttoppers.com has come out with the Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World list. The list includes predominantly includes actors, models, celebrities, directors and filmmakers, producers. Check the Top 10 World's Most Handsome Man below.

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung

Brad Pitt

Noah Mills

Robert Pattinson

Omar Borkan Al Gala

Hrithik Roshan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Tom Cruise

Chris Evans

Henry Cavill

BTS member V always makes sure to amuse his ARMY members with his stunning looks and style statements. Earlier, when BTS members second English track, BTS Butter was released, the singer made headlines because of his looks. Meanwhile, BTS members have also released, Permission to Dance, which went on to break records achieved by their previously released singles, Dynamic and Butter. The single had topped various charts including Billboard Hot 100 list.

Currently, the Bangtan Boys are gearing up to participate in Global Citizen Live for the first time. The South Korean boy band will feature its performances in a 24-hour special broadcast. The mega-event is scheduled to take place on September 25. It will be streamed live by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Global citizen will be taking place in Central Park, New York, with the participation of live audiences from different parts of the world.

