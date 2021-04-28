Kaitlyn Dever To Star In 'Ticket To Paradise' Along With George Clooney, Julia Roberts

Ticket to Paradise is an upcoming romantic comedy film that stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, who reunite after many years. The production of the project is expected to begin later this year. Now, a new actor has joined the two Hollywood biggies.

Kaitlyn Dever added to Ticket to Paradise cast

Deadline has reported that Kaitlyn Dever has been tapped to join the Ticket to Paradise cast from Universal and Working Title. George Clooney and Julia Roberts will play the estranged couple. The plot follows the two exes as they team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake that they made 25 years ago. Dever is expected to portray Clooney and Roberts' young daughter.

Kaitlyn Dever has received praises for her recent performances in the coming-of-age buddy comedy film Booksmart, and the true-crime limited series Unbelievable. She has appeared in projects like Last Man Standing, Bad Teacher, J. Edgar, Short Term 12, Spectular Now, Beautiful Boy, Them That Follow, and more. Dever will next be seen in a musical teen drama movie Dear Evan Hansen.

Ticket to Paradise will be directed by Ol Parker. He is known for writing and directing the 2018 musical film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Parker also penned down the script with Daniel Pipski. It will be filmed on location in Queensland, Australia, and will get tax incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

The project will fall under the banners of Universal Pictures and Working Title. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of the latter company will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. George Clooney and his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov will produce alongside Julia Roberts and her Red Om Films’ teammates Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Georgy Clooney and Julia Roberts first appeared together in 2001 released Ocean’s Eleven. They reprised their roles in Ocean’s Twelve (2004), while Clooney was also seen in Ocean’s Thirteen (2007). The actors partnered again in 2016’s crime thriller film Money Monster directed by Jodie Foster. Their next venture, Ticket to Paradise will arrive in theatres on September 20, 2022.

Promo Image Source: kaitlyndever Instagram