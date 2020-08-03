Kanye West Boards A Jet With Son Saint Following A Fight With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has been making a lot of headlines lately following his first presidential rally and the now-infamous Twitter rant where he drew a comparison between his life and the film 'Get Out'. The rapper's marriage has been in the public eye as it goes through a rough patch.

Now, the rapper was seen at the airport of Cody, in Wyoming boarding a private jet with son Saint, who is four-years-old. While some rumours suggest that the rapper and his son are taking some time off the family, some reports suggest that Kim and his other kids had already boarded the flight in Los Angeles.

Kanye West boards a flight with son

Kanye had been in Cody, Wyoming after his first presidential campaign rally a few weeks ago. Since then, the rapper has gone on two distinctive Twitter rants which sparked the public's attention. Then, photos of Kim and Kanye seated in a car during a heated argument as a tearful Kim could be seen distraught also went viral on the internet. Though the ultimate destiny of the flight Kanye and his son boarded on has not been confirmed, it has been confirmed to have taken off from Los Angeles.

There have been a number of developments regarding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West which have been out in the public eye. A source close to the family has recently come forward and revealed to an entertainment portal in the USA that Kim has been trying to protect her kids and tried to reach out to Kanye every day.

Kanye has reportedly surrounded himself with a bunch of friends whereas Kim has surrounded herself with family members and a few close friends. Kanye has also reportedly asked Kim to stay back in Los Angeles, whilst ignoring her calls and texts.

Earlier this week, Kanye had also come forward and made a public apology to Kim for 'going public with something that was a private matter'. He asked for forgiveness and thanked her for always being there for him. The ongoing public fall out between Kim and Kanye has been rumoured to reportedly end with a divorce but no such concrete developments have been found or made public yet.

