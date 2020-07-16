Kanye West Filed Paperwork For November Ballot, Confirms Oklahoma State Election Board

Recently, the Oklahoma State Election Board confirmed that singer-rapper Kanye West, who had earlier announced the run for Presidency, has finally filed paperwork in Oklahoma on Wednesday, which officially qualifies him to run as an independent candidate on the November ballot. Reportedly, a spokeswoman for the state's election board mentioned that West paid the required $35,000 filing fee and also submitted a statement of candidacy. Take a look:

Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma. (Today is Oklahoma's deadline for Independent & Unrecognized Party presidential candidates to file statements of candidacy with their petitions or filing fee.) — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) July 15, 2020

If the reports are to be believed, Kanye West's team designated his principal campaign committee as Kanye 2020. As per reports published by a leading news daily, the FEC form names Andre Bodiford group as treasurer of the committee, which will raise and spend money on behalf of West's candidacy. Reportedly, the spokeswoman mentioned in an interview that Kanye West will be required to file the form 'within 15 days of raising or spending more than $5,000 in federal campaign activity.'

Ever since Kanye declared his bid to run the POTUS office, several lesser-known facts about the star have been revealed. Recently, a report published in a leading news daily claimed that the rapper is suffering from bipolar disorder. The report further added that Kanye has been doing well for a long time, however, he has been having his episodes once again and is currently ‘struggling’. As per reports, Kanye West has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder in the past.

The report also stated that Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West, who is currently in Los Angeles with their four kids, is "worried" about her husband's behaviour and it is super stressful for Kim, as Kanye's behaviour is ‘very unpredictable’ when he experiences the episodes. Reportedly, Kanye’s episodes last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. If the reports are to be believed, Kanye was admitted to a hospital, in 2016 for a 'psychiatric emergency', which led to the cancellation of his Saint Pablo Tour.

Kim's stance on Kanye's Presidential run

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West has been dropping hints of the singer's possible Presidential run since 2016, as she spoke about what would happen if he ever ran for the elections, in an interview with a piece of leading news daily in the past. Sharing her reservations about the idea in an interview in 2016, Kim Kardashian seemed ‘worried’ about 'awful things fans had done to Melania Trump' when Donald Trump was campaigning for the elections. Kanye will be contending against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

