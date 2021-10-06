Kanye West Helping Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian For Her Debut SNL Hosting?

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is set to make her debut on Saturday Night Live as the host for their 47th season. As per reports, the reality TV star's estranged husband Kanye West is helping her out for her debut SNL performance.

The report comes after the rumours that the former married couple, who are going through a divorce, maybe reconciling.

Is Kanye helping Kim Kardashian ahead of her SNL debut?

Kim Kardashian previously revealed on Instagram that she was feeling 'the pressure' about her SNL debut after Will & Grace actor Debra Messing questioned SNL's decision to pick Kim as the host. As per a report by Page Six, rapper Kanye West has been helping his estranged wife, Kim to prepare for her gig. A source told them, "Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’ it's a big challenge but she is determined to be a success. Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show."

Also, Kim has been supportive of Kanye's work despite filing for divorce earlier this year. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star attended all the listening parties of his latest album Donda with their kids. The duo also enacted their wedding vows at Donda's third listening party. A source close to People said that Kim did not want her kids to stay away from their father and that the two were trying really hard to co-parent their kids amidst their divorce.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live's lineup of hosts also includes Owen Wilson, who was most recently seen in MCU's hit mini-series Loki as Mobius M Mobius. He will be paired with the show's musical guest Kacey Musgraves, whose new album recently debuted. Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek will be the next host of the season. Malek will be making his SNL debut on October 16, a few days after the release of his latest James Bond movie No Time To Die. Rapper Young Thug will appear as the show’s musical guest. The next host of the season will be Jason Sudeikis, who is currently basking in the success of his comedy series Ted Lasso.

Image: AP