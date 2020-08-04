Kanye West Picks 'Biblical Life Coach' Michelle Tidball As His Vice President Candidate

Kanye West has officially submitted documents to be placed on the ballot in Arkansas. The rapper presidential candidate aspirant has also added his running mate for, i.e his vice president mate, Michelle Tidball to the petition. This will make Michelle Tidball as the official Vice President candidate by Kanye West, who had previously mentioned Tidball as his official choice back on July 4, 2020.

Kanye's 'Biblical Life Coach' vice president candidate

Kanye, 43, had previously named Tidball as her potential vice president candidate back during his submission to Missouri. As per reports, the forms in Arkansas were submitted just 15 minutes prior to the afternoon deadline. Michelle Tidball, 57, has reportedly described herself as a 'Biblical Life Coach' and is based in Cody, Wyoming, the town where Kanye West owns a lavish ranch worth $14 million. Tidball ran a website by the name 'Yarash.org' which is now listed as under construction on the home page as she has been working on cleaning off her web presence, being a potential vice president candidate.

Michelle, in the past, has been a Biblical Life Coach reportedly for $65-$70 per 50-minute session. Her bio on the website states that Tidball has various degrees in mental health and criminal justice and has worked as a mental health therapist for years. She also served as an executive director for a nonprofit which helped mentor students in Cody, Wyoming named Bright Futures Mentoring Program.

West has evidently set his previous beliefs aside and stated that he longer supports Donald Trump while speaking in an interview with Forbes saying that he will be taking his red MAGA hat off. Some fans had previously believed that West's choice for a vice president would be Elon Musk, given the support the tech billionaire has shown to West. Though Kanye filed papers in Arkansas, he failed to do the same in Kansas. According to the spokesperson for Kansas Secretary of State's office, West needed 5,000 signatures but failed to file papers. Since the deadlines are very strict for a presidential run paper submission, Kanye now can only get votes in the state as a write-in candidate, which is evidently a long shot.

