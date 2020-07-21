Kanye West Qualifies For Illinois Presidential Ballot As He Collects Enough Signatures

Rapper Kanye West has been gaining major headlines as now he is a presidential candidate with sufficient signatures to make it into the Illinois poll. On July 20, 2020, the Illinois Board of Elections confirmed with an online news portal that West filed 412 petition sheets around 5 p.m. Kanye West needed 2500 signatures of Illinois registered voters. According to the law, 25,000 signatures are required by the candidate but due to pandemic outbreak, independent and new-party candidates needed fewer signatures this year. After all the signatures submitted by Kanye West are considered valid, he would be qualifying as an independent candidate on the ballot in November.

Kanye West breaks down at his rally event

Kanye West made headlines a few weeks ago when he announced his plans to run for President this year. His presidential plans received a mixed response online. But people were looking forward to his campaigns and events. Kanye West had his first campaign event in South Carolina in the recent past. But this highly anticipated event went downhill in no time. First and foremost, the event was just for “registered guests only”. During his speech, the rapper claimed that abolitionist Harriet Tubman never freed slaves and just made them work for other white people. This comment by West went viral on social media and he even faced a backlash for it during the event.

Here’s Kanye crying and screaming “I almost killed my daughter.”#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/NT3t5tStW3 — AJ (@keepgrinding914) July 19, 2020

Apart from making this statement, Kanye West also broke down at the event while talking about how his father wanted to abort him and how he and his wife Kim Kardashian West also considered an abortion. At one point in time, he even screamed that he almost killed his daughter. While talking about his dad, he said that "he was too busy" to have him.

During the event, Kanye West also wanted “absolute silence and order” and made sure that the attendees followed this rule. He also told his guests to point at the members who were talking during his speech. He took this rule to the next level when he scolded the crowd for clapping at one point and even ejected an audience member.

After Kanye West videos from this event went viral on social media, many people raised concerns about West’s mental health. The Yeezy founder has discussed his struggle with bipolar disorder and medication in the past. Kanye West was also hospitalised and placed in psychiatric hold after his several onstage rants during his Saint Pablo tour in 2016.

