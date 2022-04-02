Kanye West Reportedly Told Kim Kardashian 'he's Going Away' To Get Help Amid Trolling

After his frequent social media outbursts, Kanye West is reportedly 'going away' to tend to his mental well-being. As reported by Page Six, the Donda 2 rapper has told his estranged wife Kim Kardashian that he is disappearing for the sake of his kids. This revelation by an insider comes just days ahead of Grammys 2022.

Why is Kanye West disappearing?

A source close to the SKIMS founder told the portal that Kanye wants to go somewhere to 'get help' and be better. However, it is yet unclear if his disappearance means getting enrolled in a treatment facility or just keeping a low profile away from the limelight. "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," revealed an insider to the portal.

It is important to note that confirmation about the same from Kanye West or the rapper's representatives hasn't been made official as of yet. Moreover, even Kim Kardashian has neither denied nor confirmed the news.

Will Kanye West attend Grammys 2022?

This revelation comes after Kanye West was banned from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 due to his "concerning online behaviour." The Donda 2 fame is up for five awards this year, however, a representative of West has confirmed that he has been scrapped from the performing lineup after he hurled a racial slur at comedian Trevor Noah via Instagram. Now, after his 'going away' speculation has surfaced online, it is likely that he may not show up at the musical award function. However, the event organisers have stated that they'll be ready for whatever may come.

In a recent interaction with Variety, Jack Sussman, CBS' executive vice president of specials, music and live events, spoke about the disciplinary action taken against Kanye West and his appearance at the Grammys 2022. Sussman said, "It's live television. Anything can happen and usually does. We'll be ready."

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be taking place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This year's Grammys will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

Image: AP