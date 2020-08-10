Kanye West Shares New Yeezy Shoe Design, Netizens Compare It To Fish Skeleton, Spaghetti

Kanye West's sneakers brand has launched a new shoe design YZY D Rose aka Yeezy D Rose. The rapper took to his Twitter handle and shared this exciting news with fans. Kanye West's Yeezy line of sneakers is a collaboration with Adidas. However, it seems like Kanye West's new shoe design has left people confused.

On August 9, Kanye West shared the new Yeezy shoe design on Twitter. These shoes are white coloured sneakers with a quirky and puzzling design look. Sharing the tweet, Kanye West wrote, "YZY D Rose coming soon". Take a look at Kanye West Twitter.

YZY D Rose coming soon 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SqHdj4SUrg — ye (@kanyewest) August 9, 2020

Fan reactions

Ever since Kanye West has shared the picture of Yeezy D Rose shoes, fans and followers have been making memes out of it. They have also speculated over how the shoes would be actually worn. Some of the Twitter users have also compared Kanye West's sneakers design to food items like thinly sliced potatoes on skewers and spaghetti noodles or fish bones. Below are some fans' reactions, take a look.

I got mine already 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6soZHJZ93N — Mike Orozco (@CRISPYxDRIP) August 9, 2020

One of the Twitter users shared a picture of thinly sliced potatoes on skewers. He wrote, "I got mine already". While this has left netizens in splits, another fan commented on it saying, "You’re killing me".

Marshmallow slit boats — Becca Winger (@bex1594) August 9, 2020

One of the netizens compared the shoes to marshmallow slit boats. She commented on Kanye West's tweet. Check out.

"They look like spaghetti shoes," one Twitter user wrote. Talking about pasta, another fan called the Yeezy D Rose shoes as Rigatoni. He wrote, "That's actually a rare pasta noodle".

That's actually a rare pasta noodle called Bigatoni — DeVancouver (@Devancouver) August 9, 2020

One of the users also compared the new Yeezy shoes to fish bones also known as fish skeletons. This user shared pictures of fish skeletons. Fans seem to agree with the user.

Currently, neither the Yeezy Supply website nor the Adidas website has revealed any more information about the shoes. They have not yet published launch information about the shoes West shared on Saturday. There is no information regarding the price range of YZY D Rose as well. In September 2019, Yeezy had launched the "foam runner," a slip-on clog. Kanye has also previously launched a collection of grooved foam and rubber "slides" for adults and children.

