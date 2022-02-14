Kanye West Shares Photo Of Kim & Pete, Says 'I Don't Have Beef With Kim'

Kanye West has been making it very clear that he wants to get back together with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper has yet again shared a paparazzi photo of Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson and wrote that he just wants to have his family back. The rapper has been ranting on Instagram since Sunday and has dissed the SNL comedian several times on his social media handle. Kanye also shared a screenshot of his private conversation with Pete but deleted the post later.

Kanye West shared yet another photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye West took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a paparazzi photo of Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson as headed out for a date. The rapper accompanied the photo with a caption stating that he had bought the jacket Kim was wearing in the photo. The Donda hitmaker also blamed the media for changing the narrative of his rant and wrote that he wasn't giving up on his family.

Kanye wrote, "I don't have beef with Kim, I love my family, so stop that narrative. I'm not giving up on my family. I bo8ght this coat for Kim before SNL. I thought It was particularly special, I have faith that we will be back together." The rapper added that he was 'crazy' about his family and he didn't care if people called him crazy.

Kanye and Julia Fox call it quits

Amidst Kanye's Instagram rant, DailyMail reported that the rapper had called it quits with his girlfriend actor/model Julia Fox. Fox has deleted all her pictures with Kanye from her Instagram feed and also liked one of Kim's posts on IG. Kanye and Julia first started dating in December 2021 and made several public appearances confirming their relationship.

Meanwhile, in January 2021, CNN reported that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of divorce and agreed to joint custody of their four children. The duo was married for almost seven-year and share four kids-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Kim and Pete were first spotted together post her SNL gig in October 2021.

Image: Instagram/@kimandpeteupdates/AP