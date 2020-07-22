Kanye West Is 'Bipolar' Says Dr. Imani Walker Following His Twitter Rant

Married To Medicine: Los Angeles star Dr. Imani Walker has come forward and stated that Kanye is bipolar. Walker has been very vocal about her stand around the topic of Kanye's mental health as a number of his fans have also come forward and raised their concerns about the same. Dr. Imani recently took to her Instagram and shared a number of tweets stating that Kanye is currently going through mania. Walker has been a psychiatrist for over 10 years, in her own words, and thus understands the 'textbook' symptoms of mania, which in her opinion, are visible in Kanye's behaviour. Check out some of her tweets below -

Dr. Imani Walker's views on Kanye's mental health

In a string of tweets, Dr. Imani interacted with her fans on Twitter discussing Kanye West's mental health in detail. She added that though she is a fan of Kanye, she cannot deny the rapper's mental health and gave her medical opinion based on his recent behaviour. She added furthermore with the tweets, writing -

A delusion is defined as a “firm, fixed, false belief.” Remember the 3 Fs when it comes to delusions. Delusions of grandiosity is a symptom of mania like we are seeing here. It doesn’t quite make sense to have a “campaign rally” so late into 2020 right?

Kanye is very ill. This is mania. I understand how frustrating this can be but this is truly what bipolar disorder can look like. It’s sad that he has no insight currently to get better. I hope he does find help and soon.

Various news portals in the USA had reported earlier this month that Kanye West's family believed he is in the middle of a bipolar episode and had a concern about his health. The reports started doing the rounds just one day after West gave an interview to a news portal and announced his political party named 'The Birthday Party'. Whereas, on July 20, the concerns surrounding Kanye West increased furthermore amid fans when he posted a series of tweets and later deleted them. In the tweets, Kanye West had accused Kim Kardashian of trying to lock him up in an institution. The concern surrounding Kanye West's mental health amid fans is still pensive.

