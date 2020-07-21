Kanye West's Twitter Meltdown Deleted; Rapper Called Out Kim In Bizarre Post, Read Here

Kanye West evidently had a full-fledged meltdown on Twitter as he engaged in a rant where he revealed that his wife Kim Kardashian has been trying to get him locked up with a doctor like the film Get Out. The 43-year-old rapper had made the headlines recently as he held his first campaign rally for his presidential race.

In the series of tweets posted by Kanye, the rapper spoke about a lot of controversial matters which have now been deleted. Check out his since-deleted tweets below -

Kanye West's deleted tweets

I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch ... come and get me.

I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore

Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday

This series of bizarre tweets were started off by Kanye by posting a single link to Michael Jackson's music video titled Black or White. After that tweet, Kanye called out his family members like Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. In one of the tweets, he also referenced to the film Get Out, claiming that his wife had a doctor ready to go to Wyoming to lock him up in what is presumed to be a mental institution. Kanye's fans have not taken this rant lightly and have raised concerns about the rapper's mental health. Kanye West had also posted rapper Drake's name during his rant which only raised more eyebrows.

Kanye fans have been using #PrayForYe in order to raise concerns surrounding the situations Kanye has been going through. Kanye's Twitter frenzy comes just a day after his first presidential rally where he spoke about abortion and broke down in tears. Now, multiple reports have come forward stating that West has not filed the requisite paperwork to have his name appeared in the South Carolina's presidential ballot. It is unsure whether Kanye will get to run the presidential race, but that won't be stopping him from rallying as he has been vocal about continuing his presidential campaign.

