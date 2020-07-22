Kanye's Rambling Speech Has Him Confessing Wanting North's Abortion, Leaves Kim 'furious'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are making headlines ever since the rapper announced his presidential bid earlier this month. He recently gave an explosive speech during his campaign rally in South Carolina, in which West admitted that the couple was considering aborting their eldest child North West. According to several media reports, the rapper's revealing personal statements in public have not been received well by his wife Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West's speech?

During his speech, Kanye West mentioned that the couple was considering aborting their eldest child North who is now seven years old. According to a report by a leading magazine, Kim Kardashian was furious with Kanye for sharing such private details during his campaign rally and was shocked to hear that her husband mention their daughter North in a public speech.

As per reports, Kim is concern that Kanye confessing to such personal details in public could impact their children. The report also mentioned that Kim Kardashian loves her kids and wants to protect them as being a mother is her favourite thing.

Elaborating on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship, the report said things have broken down significantly between those two after Kanye's South Carolina speech. In his speech, Kanye West revealed that his wife Kim Kardashian did not know that he was going to share such personal details on the stage. As per reports, West had added that even if his wife wants to divorce him after the speech, he would be at peace.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child North in 2013 and got engaged the same year and tied the knot in 2014. Kim and Kanye have three more kids apart from North -- four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago and one-year-old son Psalm.

Kanye West presidential bid

Kanye West announced his presidential bid earlier in July 2020. As per reports, Kanye’s presidential bid had left people close to him worried about his mental health. The rapper has a history of mental health issues. Kanye West filed his first official paperwork to run for US President last week in Oklahoma. Kanye West’s presidential bid has received mixed responses from the people and several celebrities.

Kanye West's Twitter

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

