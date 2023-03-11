Kareena Kapoor Says 'getting Married Was The Biggest Taboo' For Female Actors In Bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about ageism in Bollywood. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, the Udta Punjab actor said that earlier it was the biggest taboo for female actors in Bollywood to get married but now things have now taken a turn for the better.

Kareena Kapoor was asked if Bollywood has taken a different approach towards ageism. Kapoor responded affirmatively, and said that one has to 'wear their age proudly.' The Jab We Met actor also added that marital status now has no impact on one's career. She also said that even filmmakers are taking chances and opening up opportunities to different people.

“I think so. You have to wear your age proudly. Today, women have become brave. For female actors, the biggest taboo was to get married... but now your marital status doesn't affect your career," said Kareena Kapoor. She added, "Filmmakers are now taking risks and willing to work on off-beat scripts and give different people a chance. In the end, it is all about feeling and looking confident.”

Kareena Kapoor on achieving 'work-life balance'

The actor was asked about work-life balance, to which she responded by saying that "there's no secret for it." She explained that people have to make an active choice about wanting to or not wanting to do things. Speaking about herself, she said that she would rather enjoy some time at home with her husband Saif Ali Khan, watch a show or "have a glass of wine."

Kareena is currently working on her upcoming film, The Crew. The film also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon and is being produced by Rhea Kapoor. She is also working on a film by Hansal Mehta. The actor will also be making her OTT debut this year with Devotion of Suspect X, which is helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh.