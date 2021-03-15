Karlie Kloss Welcomes Her First Born With Husband Joshua, See First Picture

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner have welcomed their firstborn. Joshua took to his official Instagram handle and announced the news about the same earlier today. In the post, he gave a glimpse of the baby without revealing his face or any more details about it. The fans of the couple were overjoyed after seeing the post and wished the couple and the baby love and health.

Karlie Kloss-Joshua welcome their firstborn

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have a huge fan following on social media and they regularly post about their life events on social media. The couple had announced in October 2020 that they are expecting their child and regularly posted updates about the pregnancy. Today, Joshua announced that the baby has arrived into this world and captioned his post as, “Welcome to the world”. Check out the post of the same below.

Joshua and Karlie Kloss' baby

Netizens react

As soon as the news about Karlie Kloss delivering a baby this morning went up on social media, fans of the couple flooded Twitter and Instagram with their comments. Numerous fans congratulated the couple and sent them much love and warm regards. Several other fans requested to see pictures of the baby. Many other people were happy to hear the news and that the mother and child were both healthy. Check out some of the fan reactions on the same below.

Several other fans of the actor sent the couple heart and kiss emoticons and commented on the post that the baby looked adorable. A few other fans requested the couple to update more pictures as they would love to see them on their feeds. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Karlie Kloss' pregnancy

Karlie would often post shots of her baby bump and how far is she in her pregnancy. The supermodel's latest post about her pregnancy was with a backdrop of the sea. She captioned the post as, "May the lessons of 2020 guide us through the coming year. Here’s to new beginnings in 2021". Check out the post of the same below.

