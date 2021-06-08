Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Bing's Baseball Victory; Says 'big Walk Off Win Today'

On June 7, 2021, Kate Hudson took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that she is her son Bingham's biggest fan. The 42-year-old actor dropped a series of candid pictures featuring her son to celebrate his baseball team's "big win" at their playoff game. In the cheerful pictures, Bingham can be seen flaunting his wide genuine smile on his face. Sharing the pictures, the actor said that it was 'big walk off win'.

Take a look at Kate Hudson's son victory pictures

In the candid pictures, Bingham can be seen cheerfully smiling along with his fellow teammates, who were celebrating their victory in the dugout. Bingham sported his New York Yankees uniform and happily posed for the camera near the playground. As for the caption, the proud mom penned, "Big walk off win today let's go!!! '#playoffs', '#mylittleballplayer', '#Bing'".

As soon as Kate Hudson's son's pictures were up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop their congratulatory messages and compliment the young kid. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to drop their wishes. Jamie Mizrahi, Octavia Spencer, Amber Sabathia, and others dropped red hearts and cheered for Bingham. A fan commented, "what a bright light!" with a pair of star emoticons. Another one wrote, "Bing is a mini you- all smiles and pureness" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A netizen commented, "Loving the Yankees representing. Go Bing, go!" with a blue heart. Another one wrote, "Keep investing in those moments. Priceless" with a heart.

Kate Hudson shares Bing with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy. She is a mother of a 2-year-old, Rani Rose, who she shares with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. The 42-year-old often shares snippets featuring her children on her Instagram. Recently, she dropped a picture featuring her daughter and her pet dog. In the picture, Kate can be seen sitting in a high wooden feeding chair, while her pet can be seen posing near the camera. She penned a simple caption, "Good morning Sunday" with a sun emoticon. Many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A few of them greeted the actor in the comments section of the post.

IMAGE: KATE HUDSON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.