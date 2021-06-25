Kate Hudson Cuddles Her Young Kids As They 'wait On Their Big Bro' On A Greece Vacation

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress Kate Hudson does not shy away from gushing about her family and kids on social media as recently she shared a sweet moment with her younger kids. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a moment from her vacation in Greece but one member of her family appeared missing from the frame. Read more to know who the Hudson family was missing on their vacation.

Kate Hudson's kids 'waiting on the big bro'

In the picture shared on Instagram, the 42-year-old can be seen cuddling her younger kids, Rani and Bingham. The trio was all smiles as they energetically posed for the camera however, there was one missing link. Acknowledging the same, the actress wrote in the caption that they were missing the 'big bro' Ryder Robinson. She wrote, 'Waiting on big bro 🥰 We miss you. #hurryupandgethere'.

Netizens' reaction to Kate Hudson's latest Instagram post

Fans could not help but swoon over Kate Hudson's kids and how cute the trio looked in the picture. Many people spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Some fans complimented their bonding and relationship as appeared in the latest post as one fan wrote that Kate had beautiful kids.

More on Kate Hudson's pictures from her Greek vacation

The actress has been enjoying the scorching summer of Greece with her kids and family. From enjoying a dive in the sea to playing in the sad with the kids, the actress shared several moments of their vacation together. Kate Hudson's husband Danny Fujikawa was also seen enjoying the vacation in the pictures.

In the pictures, the actress flaunted her bikini body in two-piece swimwear and enjoyed a cold beer with her partner. Kate also shared a sweet moment between the father-daughter duo where they appeared to play skipping stones near the shore. The kids were also seen collecting seashells and playing the sand. She also shared a video, writing 'Strolling in GR' while donning a blue blouse with a skirt that matched the blue walls of the alleys in Greece.

