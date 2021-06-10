Kate Hudson Shares THIS NSFW Workout For Losing Extra Calories

Kate Hudson's Instagram handle is full of her pictures with her family, her boyfriend and her workout sessions. The actor who loves being fit is the brand ambassador of Weight Watchers and has used her platform to motivate her 13 million followers to stay fit and active. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a particular NSFW workout that would help people in losing extra weight.

In the video, Kate said, "Got some really interesting news that I'm very excited about right now. If anybody needs me, I'm going to be in the bedroom for a good, I'm gonna say hour 20 if he can handle it." Kate referred to her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, in the video. She added that the hack was introduced by Weight Watchers. "Me having sex for an hour 20 will equal... I'm terrible at math... six FitPoints", she said as she calculated the answer in her mind. She even added the hashtag "National Sex Day" to raise awareness about the significance of the day. She chose to wear a white shirt and a pair of oversized sunglasses in the video. See Kate Hudson's Instagram post here.

Kate Hudson encourages people to have sex as a way of losing weight

The actor's friends and fans quickly posted their opinions on the new workout in the comment section. Sara Foster simply wrote, "TMI" which is short for "Too Much Information". Stylist Jamie Mizrahi tagged Kate Hudson's boyfriend, David and hoped that he was ready for it writing, "HOUR TWENTY!?!?!?!?!?? @swimswammyslippyslappy I hope you’re ready." Hudson's fans teased her for her new workout. One fan wrote, "Take a Tylenol before you head in there girlfriend" while another said, "Passion can drive you crazy, but is there any other way to live?" One fan wished her well as they commented, "Hour 20!!!! Best of luck!" The video has already been watched more than 750,000 times.

On the work front, Kate Hudson will be seen in two movies coming soon. In the fantasy film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Kate Hudson will play a pivotal role next to Craig Robinson, Ed Skrein and many others. She was finalised as one of the cast members of the film back in October 2018. Zac Efron, too, was a part of the movie before he was replaced by Ed Skrein.

Kate will also feature in Michael Maren's comedy film Shriver next to Michael Shannon. It was announced in mid-2020 that she would be playing the role of Simone Cleary in the film. The movie would also include Don Johnson, Jimmi Simpson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, M. Emmet Walsh and many others.

Image: Kate Hudson's Instagram

