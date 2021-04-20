Kate Hudson's Daughter Singing 'Happy Birthday'; Courtney Cox, Paris Hilton React | Watch

Kate Hudson rang in her birthday on Monday, April 19. The Bride Wars star who turned 42 took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video that was sent to her while she was at work. The video shows Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose singing "Happy Birthday" to her mom.

Kate Hudson's daughter sings birthday song for mom

As it was Kate Hudson's birthday, her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa decided to do something special for her and surprise her with a video while she was busy shooting. In the clip, one can see her boyfriend counting down 1, 2, 3 after which we can hear a 2-year-old Rani say, "Go!" before cutely singing, "Happy Birthday to Mommy. Happy Birthday to You" with a big smile on her face and then laughing and blowing out imaginary candles on camera.

Along with the video, Kate Hudson in the caption wrote, "A super early set call means I miss the morning birthday snuggle but this...THIS! A text from my big guy, a face time from my Bingo and a song from my girl. Birthday love felt and heard. Thank you all for the love today. Already feel it and it ain’t even noon." Watch the adorable video below:

Reactions to Kate Hudson's video

Hollywood celebs like Courtney Cox, Paris Hilton, Naomi Campbell and many others poured in their wishes for the actor and also shared their love for the video in the comment section of the post. Kate's fans also found the video adorable and showered their love for Rani Rose. One user wrote, "This is absolute cuteness overload", while another commented, "That sweet high note she hits is just too much cuteness. What a precious message to you today!" Take a look at some of the comments and wishes right below.

About Kate Hudson's daughter

Kate and Danny welcomed their daughter Rani Rose in October 2018. The actor also has two sons, 17-year-old Ryder Robinson that she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and a nine-year-old Bingham that she shares with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor had recently shared a picture of herself and her daughter enjoying snuggle time on Sunday. Her post received a lot of love from the internet.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kate Hudson Instagram)

