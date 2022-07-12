Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Middleton Welcomes 3rd Child With James Matthews: Report

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton has welcomed her third child with husband James Matthews. According to PEOPLE, Pippa, who's already mother to 3-year-old son Arthur and 1-year-old daughter Grace, gave birth to a baby girl a few weeks ago. Following the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa welcomed the little one in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital.

Pippa had earlier grabbed eyeballs as she flaunted her baby bump at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. She looked stunning in a bright green dress while attending the 'Party at the Palace' concert to celebrate the Queen's reign.

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton welcomes 3rd child with James Matthews

Pippa and James Matthews welcomed their first child Arthur in October 2018, following which they turned parents to Grace in 2021. Pippa graced the star-studded 'Palace Concert' last month as a part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, where she was accompanied by Matthews, her brother James Middleton with his wife Alizée Thévenet.

The baby girl comes as Carole and Michael Middleton's sixth grandchild and the newest cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Accordign to a source, Pippa and her family are planning to reside in a village near Bucklebury, where she and her sibling grew up.

Their new abode will be about 50 minutes from Windsor, where Kate Middleton and William will be relocating this summer. An insider had previously told PEOPLE that Pippa and James always wanted to settle down and have children while leading a peaceful life.

In an earlier conversation with Good Housekeeping UK, Pippa and Kate's mother Carole Middleton opened up about spending time with her grandkids. "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground," she said and added, "As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, and we go on bike rides."

For the unversed, Pippa married Matthews in a dreamy ceremony back in May 2017. It was attended by Prince William, Prince Harry, as well as Princess Beatrice.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @DONSHELBYUK)