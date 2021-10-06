Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss Lauded For Walking The Ramp With A Visible Insulin Pump

Supermodel Kate Moss's daughter Lila Moss has been lauded for walking the Fendi X Versace Fashion Show with her insulin pump visible. Many fans and followers praised Lila for not shying away from her Type 1 Diabetes condition. Lila also took to her official Instagram handle and dropped several pictures from the ramp where she sported an embellished golden bodysuit and a printed jacket that she paired up with chic accessories and a stylish bag.

Lila Moss walks the ramp with an insulin pump

According to a report by People magazine, Kate Moss' daughter Lila has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes which needs insulin injections through a pump in her case to keep her blood sugar levels normal. The 19-year-old strutted the runaway with her insulin pump on her left thigh, which was visible to the audience. Sharing the pictures from the ramp, she wrote, "@fendi X @versace. An honour, @mrkimjones @silviaventurinifendi forever grateful for you and your team xxx thank you for the ultimate glam @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau."

As soon as the post was up on the internet, netizens heaped praises in the comments section. One user wrote, "Thank you for wearing your Insulin pump so proudly," while another one commented, "I love showing my 11yr old T1 daughter your pics." A netizen chipped in, "Thank you so much for all diabetics girls and women," while another one added, "As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex-model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better." One user wrote, "You are truly so inspiring thanks for showing the world you can do anything and more even when you have type 1 diabetes. (from a mother with a son with the same Illness)."

Opening up about her condition during her conversation with The Kit in 2020, Lila said, "I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1."

