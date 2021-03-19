Katharine McPhee's Husband David Foster Was Annoyed At Her For Revealing Their Son's Name

Katharine McPhee got severely reprimanded by her husband David Foster for revealing their three-week-old boy's name to the public. The 36-year-old actress welcomed her first baby with husband David Foster, the 71-year-old musician, in February this year. In an interview in Today with Hoda and Jenna, Katharine McPhee revealed the name of her baby- Rennie Foster- and got into trouble with her husband for doing so.

Katharine McPhee's son name reveal

In the interview, when the actress disclosed the name of her baby, she mentioned that her 'husband would probably kill her for saying it'. Katharine was back with an update after the incident on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, where she opened up about her row with her husband for revealing the name of their infant son. Katharine talked about her husband's reaction and her spontaneous reveal in detail in the interview.

Adding to her stance, the actress said that the moment was unexpected as the host of the show, Hoda is good friends with her husband. Katharine could not say no to Hoda when she asked about the name of her son. She revealed that her husband was 'kind of annoyed' as he wanted to keep the name private to hold onto the feels of privacy that only they share.

Katharine McPhee talks about her son's name

In the same interview, the Scorpion actress explained the reason behind naming her son Rennie Foster. Katharine McPhee and David Foster decided on their son's name only two hours before he was born. She further added that the name took her breath away as they were going to name him something totally different. They wanted to name their baby with a great name that did not necessarily have a great meaning.

More on Katharine McPhee and David Foster

After meeting each other in 2006 on American Idol, the couple got married in 2019. David, already a father of 5 kids with his former partners, welcomed his first child with his wife Katharine McPhee.

Pic Credit: Katharine McPhee Instagram.