Katherine Heigl Details Major Neck Injury, Says "I Am Now Bionic"; Fans Send Her Love

Actor Katherine Heigl who was last seen headlining the Netflix film project Firefly Lane suffered from an injury in her neck and had to undergo major surgery for the same. Taking to her social media page, Katherine Heigl revealed some details regarding her neck injury and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and the hospital for making sure that she is comfortable throughout the surgery process.

Katherine Heigl's neck surgery

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, the actor updated her fans and followers about her health by writing a long post about her neck surgery. Posting a picture of her wearing a neck brace with a packet of Fritos in her hands the actor wrote, "I am now bionic. Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours...I’m not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I’ll blow your mind."

The actor then went on to express her gratitude to her doctors who treated her as a human being and helped her cope with the excruciating pain and took great care of her. She also gave a shout out to the hospital staff who made her feel comfortable during her surgery and thanked them all for saving her neck. Katherine also shared a selfie shot that gave her fans an up-close view of her bandages and also posted the before and after pictures of her neck X-ray showing exactly where the two titanium disks were inserted. She ended her post by wishing her fans a Happy St. Patricks Day.

Fans and well-wishers of the actor were quick to send their love and wish to the actor and hoped that she gets well soon. Fellow Hollywood celebs Amanda Schull, Sarah Rafferty and many more also commented on the actors' post with get well soon messages. One user commented, "Praying for you" while another wrote, "So glad you are feeling better already. You even make a neck brace look glam." Read some of the comments on Katherine's post right below:

Katherine Heigl movies and tv shows

Katherine Heigl has a lot of experience in the world of television as she had played a vast variety of roles and characters in her career. The mother of three is best known for her breakthrough role as Dr Izzie Steven in the popular television drama Grey's Anatomy and for her lead role in the movie 27 Dresses. She was last seen as Tully Heart in the 2021 movie Firefly Lane on Netflix.

