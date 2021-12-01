Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Family Photos As Actor Celebrates National Adoption Month

Katherine Heigl marked the special occasion of National Adoption Month as she shared pictures of her family. The actor and her husband Josh Kelley share three children; 13-year-old Naleigh Mi-Eun, whom they adopted from South Korea in 2009, nine-year-old Adalaide, who was adopted from Louisiana in 2012 and four-year-old Joshua Bishop Kelly who was born in 2016.

Katherine Heigl Celebrates National Adoption Month

Katherine Heigl took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her husband Josh Kelly and three kids to mark the occasion of National Adoption Month. While sharing the pictures, the Grey's Anatomy actor wrote, "November was National Adoption Month. A month to celebrate all adoptive families, and to recognize the need for forever homes for children in foster care."

Heigl added, "There are over 122,000 children and youth across the country waiting in foster care for at least one caring adult in their life. 1 in 5 of those youth are teens who are at high risk of ageing out of foster care which increases their risk of homelessness and human trafficking."

Earlier this month, the actor celebrated her daughter Naleigh Mi-Eun's 13th birthday as she penned down an emotional note. She shared pictures of her daughter throughout the years, including some from just before she was adopted as an infant. As she shared the pictures, Heigl wrote, "The first two photos are the first two photos @joshbkelley and I received of our beautiful baby daughter Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun as she waited in Seoul Korea to come home to us and we waited in LA to hold the baby we already loved. I’m not gonna lie…I’m tearing up a little…ok a lot…looking through these photos, reaching back in time grasping at the smoke of memories that still hold this gorgeous, spectacular girl at 9 months. All folds and rolls and chicken fluff hair."

She concluded and wrote, "For every new memory I have the privilege of making with this extraordinary girl. I love you Naleigh. I love you with every fiber of being, every cell in my body, every wish in my heart. I love you. Happy Birthday my beautiful girl."

Image: Instagram/@katherineheigl