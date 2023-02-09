Katherine Schwarzenegger Addresses Criticism Of Her Husband Chris Pratt; 'I Just Know...'

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger recently reacted to the criticism of her husband. In an interview with New York Times, Katherine shared that she tries to not react to the negative comments about the Jurassic World actor. Sharing her thoughts, she said, "I see what people say. But I just know that it's so far from the reality."

Katherine, who is the eldest daughter of former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, said that being raised in a famous family helped her in dealing with the 'public criticism of her loved ones'. She also said that hearing negative comments about her family, siblings, and extended family was 'hard'.

Schwarzenegger added that despite her family's name, she was never questioned about her personal life before dating Pratt. "I wasn't getting questions about my love life or who I was dating or anything like that," she said.

When Chris Pratt was brutally trolled in 2021

In November 2021, Chriss Pratt appreciated his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in a social media post that mentioned their "healthy daughter." Several users found the actor's message insulting as his ex-wife Faris and their son Jack had some health issues over the years due to the latter's premature birth.

Amid the negative backlash, Pratt was worried about the lasting impact the trolls could have on his son Jack. In an interview with Men's Health magazine, the Guardians of the Galaxy star said, "That is f---ed up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's nine. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f---ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it."