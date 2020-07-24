Katie Price Draws Backlash From Netizens As Details About Her Puppy Rolo's Death Emerge

Katie Price is being heavily slammed by animal rights activists after her puppy suffocated and passed away after getting stuck in an electrical armchair. The reality TV star believes that the french bulldog puppy Rolo died instantaneously after it got caught in the mechanism of the armchair. Katie had given Rolo to her daughter, Princess, on her 13th birthday and was found dead by her other daughter, Bunny, who is only five-years-old. Katie Price is now being criticised by many for her irresponsible behaviour.

Katie Price criticised

Katie reportedly called JRC Bullies, the Cheshire-based breeders who had gifted Rola to her. A spokesperson of JRC Bullies has now come forward and given a statement to a news portal in the UK stating that the entire team is heartbroken as they had specifically instructed Katie to not leave the puppy alone. JRC Bullies can not believe that the puppy was left alone and unattended even after being thoroughly instructed to do the opposite.

Whereas, Katie Price's spokesperson has described the entire situation to be a 'tragic accident'. Many fans have come forward and urged The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) to investigate the matter. Back in February, Katie's Alsatian dog named Sparkled had passed away after being hit by a car. Her other dog named Queenie had died after getting run over by a pizza delivery man. Whereas, one of her horses were also previously killed in a crash.

Fans have deemed Katie Price to be undeserving to have any animals as a number of them have raised their voice about the matter. RSPCA has also come forward and issued a public statement which read that they are unable to discuss the details about the matter in detail due to legal reasons. Whereas, Elisa Allen, the director of PETA, has come forward and stated that Katie must not be allowed to acquire any more animals. According to PETA, Katie Price's actions are costing many innocent animals their precious lives. In conclusion, PETA advised Price and others who cannot handle animals to fill their houses with cuddly toys instead of getting live pets.

