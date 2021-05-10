Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Fun Social Media Banter Leaves Netizens In Splits

Actor Orlando Bloom took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9, 2021, to share a hilarious picture of himself and his ladylove, Katy Perry that is truly unmissable. The actor also penned a heartfelt note as he went on to celebrate the occasion of Mother’s Day. However, on seeing the post, Katy Perry's response to Orlando Bloom's wish left fans in splits.

Orlando Bloom's Mother's Day wish for Katy Perry

Orlando shared a photoshopped picture of himself getting a "good catch" as he went fishing. The "catch" is none other than the mermaid version of Katy Perry. In the picture, Orlando is super happy and is flashing a wide smile for the camera, while Katy is seen giving a glamorous pose. The actor is seen donning a black sweatshirt along with grey pants.

Along with the picture, he wrote, “Got myself a real catch [fish and red heart emoji]”. He added, “Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Orlando shared the post online, Katy Perry was quick enough to leave a hilarious comment on it. She wrote, “baby pls can you bring me a Bengal spice tea”. Take a look at the caption below.

On seeing their social media banter, fans went all out to comment on all things funny. Some of the users were left in splits, while some lauded them for their relationship. One of the users wrote, “you guys are just awesome”. Another user wrote, “hahahaha, y’all made my day”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

When Katy Perry borrowed Orlando Bloom's prosthetic ears

Katy Perry, who is one of the judges on American Idol recently wore a Tinker Bell costume for the Disney special episode of the show. Her Tinker Bell's dress was green in colour with wings and prosthetic ears. Katy revealed that she borrowed her prosthetic ears from her partner Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas in The Lord of the Rings film series. Take a look.

Image: Katy Perry Instagram

