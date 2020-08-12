Katy Perry Convinced Orlando Bloom To Take Up 'The Prince', Reveals The Actor

Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom recently revealed that it was his fiancée Katy Perry who had convinced him to play Prince Harry in The Prince. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor went into the details about his new show as well. Read ahead to know more about The Prince and how the singer convinced Orlando to take up the job.

Also Read | Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry to move to Australia after their baby is born? Read details

Orlando Bloom started off his interview by mentioning that he is usually not the one to mock others and that he was still a 'British boy who’s very proud of his roots'. Talking further about the Royal Family, Orlando mentioned that he understood how the Royal Family was loved and loathed by some but he had always felt that the family was a part of his 'heritage and background'. He also stated that the show was very clever and witty and was 'affectionately done'.

Also Read | Katy Perry’s ‘Friday Song’ car dance wins hearts, celebs spam post with comments

The actor then started talking a bit about how it was his fiancée Katy who convinced him to take the part. He explained that Katy had actually seen a bit of the show and had said - "You’ve got to do this. This is genius".

Also Read | Katy Perry says 'had it with pregnancy', impatiently waits for baby girl's arrival

Talking about Prince Harry, Orlando added in the interview that the Prince was very nice and also had a great sense of humour. He also mentioned that he was hoping that Prince Harry maintained his sense of humour as 'they’re sort of on a pedestal' on the show.

Also Read | Katy Perry opens up on her 'darkest days': 'I want to be human & have a dimension of life'

Orlando also revealed how mockery on the show was a sincere form of flattery. He added that he had tried to justify the show's humour by pointing out that it wasn't like him 'to poke fun at anyone', but it was 'done with affection', He also added that when the actor was in his mid-twenties. there were many people trying to make fun of him but it was a 'sign of appreciation'.

On the show's creator

Talking about the maker of the show Gary Janetti, Orlando said that the show is not intended to be "malicious". He also praised Gary Janetti by calling him "so smart" and "so zeitgeisty". The actor further added how the creator had really "got his finger on the pulse".

Promo Pic Credit: Orlando Bloom's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.