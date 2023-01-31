Katy Perry Says She Has Found 'a Sister' In Fiance Orlando Bloom's Ex-wife Miranda Kerr

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry recently got excited seeing actress Miranda Kerr. Perry and Miranda were together at the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala. At the Los Angeles event, Katy Perry was there to present Miranda Kerr with the Excellence in the Arts Award.

Katy Perry is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, who was previously married to Miranda Kerr. During her speech ahead of the award, Perry addressed the likely confusion in the heart of the audience members. She said 'Many of you may be confused as to why I'm presenting Miranda with this award.'

Perry said that it's not exactly the "ex-wife, new wife" narrative, and said that many of those from the media would like to see the two fight each other. However, she said that Miranda is "love."

"It doesn't fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle... but this is about love, and Miranda is love. I'm so grateful for our modern blended family. It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with."

Both Miranda and Katy posed together before the award ceremony. While Miranda donned a white strapless dress with a tie around her waist to highlight her impeccable physique, Katy wore a bralette top that glistened in silver along with a flowing skirt.

The history between Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

The Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom was married to the Australian model from 2010 to 2013. Bloom and Kerr share their 10-year-old Flynn together.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started seeing each other in 2016. After three years of dating, Bloom and Perry announced their engagement in 2019. They share a daughter Daisy together, who was born on August 26, 2020.