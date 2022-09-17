Keanu Reeves Back In Role Of Exorcist? Sequel Of 'Constantine' Reportedly In The Works

Keanu Reeves has been a part of several highly-successful film franchises, revolving around sci-fi and action genres. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the fourth instalment in his John Wick film franchise. After reprising his role as Neo, 18 years later in Matrix: Resurrections, Keanu Reeves is all set to go back to one of his other characters, John Constantine.

According to a report by Deadline, Reeves is all set to return to his exorcist role for a sequel to his 2005 film Constantine. The upcoming sequel will be backed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the original movie 17 years back, while Akiva Goldsman is penning its script. Details about the film's release date and other cast members are currently under wraps. The sequel will be backed by Goldsman's Weed Road Pictures and JJ Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot.

This is not the first time that a sequel to Constantine has grabbed headlines. In a 2020 interview with Collider, Constantine's team, including the John Wick star, Lawrence and Goldsman, shared several behind-the-scenes stories and moments of the film. During the chat, the film's team also revealed their ideas about a sequel project that they had in mind while making the original. Moreover, last year, a few reports came out that revealed HBO Max was looking forward to a sequel series.

More about Constantine

Constantine is a horror fantasy film based on DC Comic's Hellblazer comic book. The film followed the story of a DC superhero, John Constantine, who works as an exorcist. The film, which currently has an IMDb rating of 7 on 10, emerged as a success back in 2005. Apart from Reeves, the film starred Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Tilda Swinton, Gavin Rossdale and Djimon Hounsou.

On Keanu Reeves' work front

Reeves last voiced for the Batman in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his film John Wick 4. He will also feature in a TV adaptation of The Devil In The White City.