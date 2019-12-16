Keanu Reeves Loves Wearing Black All The Time And These Photos Are Proof

Keanu Reeves has not only gained fame for his roles in several blockbuster films but also his fashion has caught the attention of fans. He recently appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum which is the third part of the John Wick film series following John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 which released in 2014 and 2017 respectively. Apart from this, the actor is seen wearing black colour attire many times, maybe it is one of his favourite colours. Let us take a look at his style file.

ALSO READ | Flattering To Be Mistaken For Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend: Helen Mirren

Best looks of Keanu Reeves

The Matrix 4 actor is wearing a black suit with a black tie. He is dressed up as a man in black. Keanu Reeves looks extremely handsome as the fans comment on the picture. Take a look at the image.

ALSO READ | Alexandra Helped Keanu Reeves Forget & Move On From His Tragic Past

In this attire, the actor is wearing a white t-shirt with a black blazer. Keanu is also wearing a Panama hat and black colour glares. To complete his outfit he wore blue jeans and red-white combination shoes. Take a look at his outfit.

keanu reeves being a timeless fashion icon pic.twitter.com/YhOJSiMRUR — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 4, 2018

ALSO READ | Neil Patrick Harris Boards 'Matrix 4', To Join Returning Keanu Reeves

This is a picture from the movie John Wick 2 where he is seen with the dog. In the movie, the actor is playing the role of John in the movie series who is the protagonist. This outfit is inspired by the movie where is wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans. To complete his outfit, he paired it with black shoes. Look at his dashing outfit.

John Wick 2

Out to find out why Santino D Antonio burnt down his house. pic.twitter.com/RMzf4gkrkJ — Keanu Reeves (@KeanuRe20482822) December 16, 2019

ALSO READ | Matrix 4 - 'a Very Ambitious Script,' Says A Returning Keanu Reeves

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.