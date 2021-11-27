Keanu Reeves Thanks Will Smith For Turning Down Neo’s Role In ‘The Matrix’

The Matrix franchise is considered one of the best sci-fi movies to be ever made and is a cult classic. The lead actor of the franchise Keanu Reeves garnered worldwide acclaim for his portrayal of Neo in the movies. However, Reeves wasn't the first choice for the role. Will Smith was initially approached. Smith turned down the role and Keanu ended up starring in the 1999 film by the Wachowskis.

In a recent interview, Keanu thanked Will Smith for turning down the role as he geared up for the release of the movie's fourth instalment titled The Matrix Resurrections. The movie is set to release on December 22 after the original trilogy concluded all the way back in 2003.

Keanu Reeves thanks Will Smith for turning down The Matrix

In an interview with Esquire, Keanu Reeves thanked Will Smith for turning down the role of Neo and paving the way for him. The actor said that the movie had been life-changing, both professionally and personally, and he spoke very positively about the experience of making it. With the fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections just round the corner, the actor said that he was very grateful to have scored the role.

He said, "Well, it changed my life. And, it was such a wonderful creative experience, and so to play Neo in The Matrix trilogy and now in the fourth... It impacted my life, personally and creatively. Thank you very much."

More about The Matrix Resurrections

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections has been written and directed by Lana Wachowski who has co-written and co-directed the other three movies of the franchise with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Lilly earlier in an interview explained that she did not wish to return for directing the upcoming instalment.

Other cast members like Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt will also reprise their roles from previous films in the series. Laurence Fishburne, who played the role of Morpheus, will not be delivering his role. Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Image: AP