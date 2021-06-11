'Keeping Up With The Kardashians': See Kardashian-Jenner Sisters' Evolution Over 20 Yrs!

Sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been entertaining the viewers for over a decade on television through their series Keeping up with the Kardashians. After over 250 episodes, KUWTK final season was announced and the fans are displeased to know that the family is saying goodbye to the television. KUWTK series finale bid farewell to the family as well as the fans in a fun filling and emotional episode.

Featuring Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian along with their mother Kris Jenner, the fans witnessed the ladies evolving on television for 20 seasons. Hopeful fans are already hoping for a KUWTK reunion in the near future. As the fans say goodbye with KUWTK final season, here is a look at the evolution of the Kardashians and Jenners in 14 years.

1. Keeping up with the Kardashians season 1

Center of the poster, Kim Kardashian can be seen posing in front of her family sporting a leopard print body con dress. The rest of her family hangs back behind, also in cheetah print attires. The animal print clothing was a hint at the wild season viewers had to look forward to in the series.

2. Keeping up with the Kardashians season 6

A little grown-up, the sisters in the poster appeared in full white dresses, which was quite a change from their previous seasons' themes. Older and wiser than before, the season was filled with great entertainment and laughter for the fans. Kylie and Kendell Jenner can already be seen adapting their older sisters' styles.

3. Keeping up with the Kardashians season 9

The ladies now all grown adapted a mature style for the ninth season of the series. Featuring all the sisters and their mother, the cover photo of the ninth season was clicked at the beach. All the sisters donned beautiful gowns and walked by the shore and can be seen laughing with each other.

4. Keeping up with the Kardashians season 10

For season 10th of the show, the sisters changed the theme a little. Leading the cover, Kim Kardashian donned a white fitted dress with her hair sleeked back. While her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney stood next to her in black gowns. This is the season where Kourtney was pregnant and can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the picture.

5. Keeping up with the Kardashians season 11

Featuring all her glamorous daughters, Kris stood in the center of the photo. Opting for a black theme in season 11, the sisters were glammed up for their headshots in the cover photo. Evolved in styles and makeup, The Kardashians and Jenners opted for nude shades for the makeup.

6. Keeping up with the Kardashians season 15

Tall and beautiful ladies of the television show, the poster of the 15th season showed the ladies in their full glam. For reaching a milestone of completing 15 seasons, the sisters went all out for this season. While the sisters stuck to the black theme, Kim Kardshian stood out from her sisters after donning a sparkly white body con dress.

7. Keeping up with the Kardashians season 16

Arguably, one of the best seasons of the show, season 16th saw the Kardashians changing up their theme a little. Adding a whole lot of sparkles, the sisters appeared in full glam donning diamond-studded dresses. Other than the dress, Khloe and Kylie also sported platinum blonde hair in this season.

8. Keeping up with the Kardashians season 17

A refreshing theme to match the energy of the season 17th of Keeping up with the Kardashians. Opting for a neutral theme, the stars appeared in nude body con dresses and kept it glam with their makeup. Still rocking their platinum blonde hair, Kylie styled a high ponytail to go with her glamourous gown.

9. Keeping up with the Kardashians season finale

As the show comes to an end, the KUWTK series finale is immensely hyped by the fans. The season consisted of a lot of drama especially the high-profiled divorce of Kim Kardashian with rapper Kanye West. Ending the show with a bang, the poster of the final season showed the silhouettes of the sisters in gold. Check out the posters from the seasons of Keeping up with the Kardashians here.

