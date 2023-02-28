Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson Now Parents To Baby Boy - Leodis Andrelton Jackson

Actor-singer Keke Palmer and her beau Darius Jackson welcomed their first child on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Keke Palmer posted pictures and videos in order to share the good news with her fans and followers. The Emmy award winner posted a heartfelt caption and dedicated it to her newborn baby.

Palmer addressed her son in the post. She noted that Leodis is born on Black History Month, and named him Leodis Andrellton Jackson to match it.

"Hey Son!!!! Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

In the first picture, Keke and Darius can be seen looking at their son after “only 48hrs of being parents!” In the second slide, Palmer is belting out the song Someone by El Debarge.

Palmer revealed in the caption that it is a special song for them, as Darius would put it in playlists for her when they first started dating. Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy back in December as she hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live for the first time.

Check out Keke Palmer's Instagram post below:

Keke Palmer relationship with Darius Jackson

The NOPE actor’s relationship with Darius Jackson has been scarce as Keke Palmer has kept it private. She previously made her relationship with Jackson Instagram official, though the pictures are not on her page anymore. However, during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Palmer said that even though fans have been giving rise to rumours, she does not want to hide something that makes her happy.