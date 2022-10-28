Keke Palmer Reveals She Wants To Work In An ‘action-comedy’ Film With Will Smith

Hollywood star Will Smith decides to advance in his career despite still having to live with the ramifications of his one decision on the Oscar stage. The actor is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Emancipation and now actor Keke Palmer has shown her interest in doing a comedy role alongside him. The American actor wants to know if Will Smith is ready to take on the comedy roles.

Keke Palmer wants to work with Will Smith

Palmer hosted the annual Time 100 Next gala and proposed ideas for costars she'd like to work with on an original studio comedy. She told in a conversation with Variety, "I think me and Adam Sandler can make way." She also said, "If Will Smith's ready to go back to do some comedies, I'm ready." The Nope star further added that she would like to do an action-comedy of some sort, 'kinda like a haphazard duo that shouldn't be together but we are together'.

She noted, "Maybe I'm like a know-it-all punk and he kind of shows me the ropes. I'm good for — not a reboot, an original but conceptual similarity to Look Who's Talking. Do you remember the baby talking movies? I'm ready to be Kirstie Alley. Let's go!"

Keke Palmer recently starred in Jordan Peele’s Nope alongside Daniel Kaluuya. She also voiced the character Izzy Hawthorne in Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear.

On the other hand, months after the Oscars' altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock over the latter's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, the King Richard actor is busy promoting his upcoming highly-anticipated flick Emancipation. Smith recently visited the Los Angeles Lakers team as a part of the Lakers' Genius Talks where the Oscar winner was presented with a No. 14 Lakers jersey.

As per PEOPLE, during the Lakers' Genius Talks, Smith shed light on "strength through togetherness, and practising gratitude in times of great challenge." His message was said to be inspired by some of the themes in Emancipation. The film had its first screening in Washington, D.C. on October 1, 2022, before its scheduled release by Apple TV+ on December 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@keke, AP