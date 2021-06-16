Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Weight Fluctuations, Calls Her Body 'an Anomaly'

Kelly Clarkson has openly spoken about her experience with bodyweight in the past. The singer recently appeared as a guest on a podcast that actor-author Mayim Bialik hosts on her YouTube channel. Discussing various things in detail with Bialik, Clarkson spoke about how she believes that her body should be studied after she passes away, since ‘an anomaly’ is what she thinks it really is.

Kelly Clarkson calls her body 'an anomaly'

In a recent episode of Mayim Bialik’s podcast, Kelly Clarkson was seen opening up about her musical journey, the industry, mental health, weight fluctuations, and more. Talking about her physique, the Because Of You singer called her body ‘an anomaly,’ while insisting that it should be studied after she dies. Further, she elaborated on her preference of having her closet contain a variety of sizes. Clarkson added that she could fluctuate between two sizes smaller or even bigger, just in the duration of her morning hours to lunchtime. She explained, “It is the weirdest thing; it's all inflammation, whatever."

Clarkson on 'pleasing others' and her personal experience with it

In another instance, Kelly Clarkson spoke about how she had to deal with others, especially older men, directing her on how to act, what to say, and what to do, in the public eye. First, she clarified, “I love men, I love older men. They are great.” Then, she proceeded to share a situation she was once in, where she found herself sitting in a room full of men who she said were ‘far older’ than her. “Telling me what I should be like, what I should say in interviews, what I should sing,” she revealed, were some of the things that these men did. Given that those men were not even her ‘core audience,’ Clarkson questioned on what basis they could determine the things they were instructing her to do. She realised she could never please everyone, she concluded.

Kelly Clarkson weight loss and gain, confidence, family, and more

Similar to a topic like pleasing others, the Stronger singer openly addressed many other things such as confidence, family, and college, in the Mayim Bialik podcast. Kelly Clarkson’s body weight has often been a subject of interest to the media in the past, which she touched upon briefly as well. Piece by Piece, Breakaway, Since U Been Gone, and My Life Would Suck Without You make for some of the most popular Kelly Clarkson songs of all time.

Image: Kelly Clarkson Instagram

