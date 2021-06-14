Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Celebrate A Year Of Being Together

On June 12, 2021, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated their first relationship anniversary and posted a few glimpses of their date on Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner's Instagram handle. The couple wished to keep it private, and did not disclose where they were headed for their celebration. Kendall and Devin took a road trip around April 2020 and soon got into a relationship a few months later. For their first year, the two seemed to spend time away from the limelight at a romantic spot, as suggested by pictures from Devin Booker's Instagram. Kendall and Devin made their relationship official after several months of dating on Valentine's Day in 2021. Kendall is an American model who features in her family's reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians while Devin Booker is a basketball player.

Kendall and Devin's Anniversary

Fans saw glimpses of their anniversary on Devin Booker, and Kendall Jenner's Instagram. Devin took to his Instagram and posted a picture of Kendall and captioned it "365" to denote that she has been in his life for 365 days. Kendall later clicked a photo of her cuddling with Devin and posted it on her Instagram. They made sure to post none of these pictures on their feed, so only followers who caught their stories would know that the couple marked this milestone. Later Devin took to his Instagram and posted a picture of the place where the couple was sharing their meal. Their fan clubs gushed over these pictures as they expressed how happy it made them to see them together.

Kendall and Devin

In April 2020, rumours of the couple being together surfaced when they took a road trip together. They received a lot of backlash for having travelled when the pandemic was at its peak. However, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner did not start dating until June 2020. The couple later made their relationship official via their announcement on Instagram as they announced that they had been together for a while, on Valentine's Day. Much of their relationship has been private as they rarely post about each other.

IMAGE CREDITS: KENDALL JENNER INSTAGRAM, DEVIN BOOKER INSTAGRAM, KENNY JENNER INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.