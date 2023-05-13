Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Attend NBA Game Together Amid Dating Rumours

The sixth game of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors took place last night in LA. The match was attended by several celebrities including BTS SUGA, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Jack Harlow, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and more. The game ended with a score of 122-101, in which the Lakers defeated the Warriors.

BTS member SUGA, who is also the NBA ambassador, was spotted at the game in the Lakers jacket. Kendall showed up in white crop top and a mottled brown mini skirt. The Latin singer, on the other hand, wore a black leather jacket with a white shirt and black pants. Rapper Jack Harlow marked his presence in a black tracksuit.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at the Lakers game tonight😎 pic.twitter.com/TA3qWs3rzs — 👀🔭 (@mwuahssn) May 13, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen sitting with F-1 racer Lewis Hamilton, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Katzenberg. The actor wore a black jacket, a matching T-shirt and denim jeans. He also paired a baseball cap with his attire.

Look what Leonardo DiCaprio is wearing to the Lakers game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zg4oR8m0fw — Daniel Kotzin (@danielkotzin) May 13, 2023

Kim Kardashian at the NBA game

Kim Kardashian was also part of the audience at the game. The reality star wore a white T-shirt with black pants. Her daughter North also accompanied the socialite on her NBA outing. Rapper Tyler, the Creator was snapped in a green-and-pink, which he paired with a matching baseball cap. Jack Nicholson was also present.

Kim Kardashian’s looking fine at the Lakers game tonight pic.twitter.com/iH8vDmRL8F — Jesse James (@JesseJames450) May 9, 2023

Tyler, The Creator courtside at the Lakers and Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/P4azAW2YIQ — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) May 13, 2023

Talking about Kendall and Bad Bunny’s romance rumour, the two have been spending "almost every day together," People reported earlier this month. The source added, he spends time with her pals, while she hangs out with his, Now, there is more of a relationship. No one else is being dated by Kendall. She likes him a lot. Most recently, they were last spotted together a few weeks ago at the MET Gala party. After walking the red carpet at the fashion event separately.