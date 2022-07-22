Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order Against Trespasser Post Civic Harassment Petition

American media personality and model Kendall Jenner has been beefed up with security against an alleged trespasser. The beauty mogul has been granted a permanent restraining order against Arnold Oscar Babcock for alleged trespassing, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The restraining order issued by a Los Angeles County Commissioner on July 19 will last for three years.

The legal decision comes after Jenner filed a petition for non-violent civil harassment against the man in January. According to the International media outlet, those present for the hearing included Jenner, Babcock, Jenner's attorney Kate Mangels, and Babcock's attorney Edward Crawford Watkins,

Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against a trespasser

While this decision may give Jenner some respite, however, this is not the first time that she has been faced with an alleged security scare. Back in April 2021, Jenner was granted a five-year restraining order against Malik Bowker after he was arrested in March for trespassing on her Los Angeles property. Back then, TMZ who had cited law enforcement sources, revealed that Bowker had knocked on Jenner's windows while yelling her name. He then proceeded to take his clothes off with a plan to swim in her pool.

Back then, after the incident, the star's security was increased. She had a huge team on the property with her who were working day and night to make her feel safe. As per the International media outlet, even her crew was shocked by the entire incident that took place at her huge mansion.

Meanwhile, the personal life of the star seems to be quite shaken after she reportedly parted ways with her beau Devin Booker. After hitting a rough patch, the duo seemingly quashed the breakup news with their recent outing in Malibu. Post Kendall and Devin's recent Malibu outing, it seems like things are fine between the duo as reports suggest that the couple have 'worked out their issues and are 'fully back together.' As per the reports of E! News, a close source to Kendall and Devin revealed how the couple is spending some quality time with each other while resolving their personal matters.

IMAGE: Instagram/kendalljenner