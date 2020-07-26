This Is How Kendall Jenner Shut Off Rumours Of Being Involved With Scott Disick

The Kardashians and Jenners have built a huge and successful brand on displays of wealth and fame. From being the faces of one of America’s most-watched reality television shows, Keeping Up with the Kardashians to owning a business of their own, the family has been through it all. The Kardashians and the Jenners are always a point of gossip for the world and there have been a million rumours about each one of them, some true and some not so true. Here is how Kendall Jenner shut off the rumours about being involved with Scott Disick during her appearance on a talk show.

Kendall shut off rumours of being involved with Scott

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been aired for a decade now. The show has a huge fan following as people love to see what is going on the lives of these celebrities. As the show completed 10 years of being on-air, in order to celebrate their 10th year anniversary, all the Kardashians and Jenners, that includes Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khole Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner appeared together on a popular talk show for the channel E. While on the show, the celebrities were made to play a game where they had to tell if a rumour that went viral about them was true or false.

Starting with Kendall Jenner, she was shown a rumour that was spread about a year ago that suggested that she was romantically involved with Scott Disick, ex-boyfriend and co-parent to her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian. She was shown the cover page of a magazine that had a sizzling picture of Kendall Jenner and said, “How Scott Seduced Me”. Looking at the cover page, Kendall Jenner burst into laughter and said that she didn't even know that existed in the world. She then said that these rumours are definitely false though.

Using the same platform, Kim Kardashian said that definitely at the beginning, they would freak out for every single thing that wasn't true, but now they don’t pay much attention. Kris Jenner then said that they have always kind of lived by the rule, “Don't take yourself so seriously”.

