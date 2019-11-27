Kenny Sebastian's Hilarious Way Of Presenting A Serious Topic With His Ken And Chip Comic

Kenny Sebastian is known for his excellent comedy and stage presence. His recent standup video, Trying to do jokes in Malayalam, is doing wonders on YouTube. This comedian has a massive following of 762k on Instagram. The YouTube star has been making some very hilarious comics with his illustration partner Bhaghya Babu.

These comics are based on the life of Ken and Chip. Recently with these funny comics, the actor has been bringing out series topics too. Ken and Chip have come a long way from the time they have started. Sundays are fun because of Kenny's hilarious approach towards bringing smiles in his followers' life.

In his recent comic strip, Kenny brought out the seriousness of deforestation very openly. He presented it in a simple way making his character Chip, a dog, who is searching for a perfect tree to pee. Due to deforestation in the area, Chip's favorite tree is cut down, which makes Chip sad.

While presenting this idea, Kenny Sebastian captioned the post with his heartfelt and meaningful words. He said, "I think this is probably the first Ken and chip comic where I have used my own experience instead of dogs. I genuinely get sad when I come back to a street and don’t see that familiar tree that was always there. What makes it worse is seeing the dead stub of the tree on the road. I feel very powerless when I see trees on my street be chopped down for reasons like “it will fall on the cars” “after the rains, it will get weak and break the electricity wires.” Like I can’t even argue with that. I don't know, I am sure Chip would be pretty upset with it too."

Also Read | Times Kenny Sebastian and Kanan Gill gave #bff goals to their fans

Kenny Sebastian's Instagram post

Also Read | Kenny Sebastian: Check out these hilarious comic strips by Ken

Other recent Ken and Chip comic strips

Also Read | Kenny Sebastian: A stand-up comedian, filmmaker, and an all rounder

Also Read | Stand-up comedians who have made the audience roll with laughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.